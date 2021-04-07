Taylor Swift Drops ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ From the Vault, Freeing Petty Taylor

Taylor “Key Change” Swift. Photo: TAS Rights Management 2021/via Getty Images

Relive your high-school heartbreak with the latest track from Taylor Swift’s vault. In “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” Swift directly calls out an ex for breaking her heart over an energetic guitar. We’re not in folklore anymore. With a classic T-Swift bridge and a final, soaring chorus, “Mr. Perfectly Fine” is a 2008 time capsule. “Good-bye Mr. casually cruel / Mr. everything revolves around you,” she sings. “I’ve been Miss misery for the last time / And you’re Mr. perfectly fine.” Fans were quick to notice Swift also uses the phrase “casually cruel” in “All Too Well,” the fifth track on Red, which is believed to be about her ex Jake Gyllenhaal. Despite all the secrets the vault presumably holds, Swift isn’t trying to start anything. “Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based on fiction to avoid drama, pretty grown up,” she tweeted Wednesday morning. “My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: “REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE.”

My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: “REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE” https://t.co/PCexr31q9x — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 7, 2021

The surprise drop comes a few days before the highly anticipated release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), the first of her re-recorded albums since they were purchased and resold by her nemesis, Scooter Braun. The re-recording has already blessed us with “You All Over Me” featuring Maren Morris, one of the six songs from the vault, and “Love Story (Taylor’s Version),” which debuted in a Match.com commercial. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is out this Friday, April 9. Hello, 2008 you!