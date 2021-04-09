Taylor Swift’s First Rerecorded Album, Fearless, Is Out Now

No, contrary to popular belief, 2008 was not two years ago. Photo: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Time to put the portion of your brain that’s exclusively pre-2010 Taylor Swift lyrics to good use. Forget processing teenage drama from the vantage point of adulthood or figuring out what a 401K is — you can now sing along to Fearless, Grammy Album of Year in 2010, the way Taylor Alison Swift intended. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is officially out, returning ownership of songs like “Fifteen,” “You Belong With Me,” and “Today Was a Fairytale” to the artist herself. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) also features six songs from the vault: “You All Over Me” featuring her Reputation tour partner Maren Morris, “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” “We Were Happy,” “That’s When,” featuring Keith Urban, “Don’t You,” and “Bye Bye Baby,” along with an Elvira remix of “Love Story.” BRB, downloading onto my iPod Touch.

Swift is taking the opportunity to do “albums one through five” her way, after Scooter Braun purchased the masters to her first six albums along with her former label Big Machine. (It’s unclear if Swift has plans to rerecord 2017’s Reputation, which was also part of the deal.) In November of last year, Braun resold the masters to an investment fund for over $300 million and much to Swiftie disappointment, it wasn’t owned by the singer herself. Finally, there’s a way to ethically consume OG Taylor. Listen to Fearless (Taylor’s Version) now.