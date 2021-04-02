Taylor Swift simply will not make a simple, average, run-of-the-mill announcement. The clue-loving singer dropped a video on social media today with a code for fans to crack ahead of the April 9 release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version). “The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you’ll think I am after you watch this video,” she wrote on Twitter. The clip seems to tease new information about the six previously unreleased Fearless B-sides, also known as “From the Vault” tracks, on the rerecording of Swift’s 2008 album. In the golden animation, a series of nonsense words appears in front of a vault, with letters flashing and fading out at different times. Swifties have been working to unscramble the words, with many suspecting that “TEKHI” and “RUNBA” suggest an upcoming song featuring country singer Keith Urban. Maren Morris, who featured on the first track released from Swift’s vault, is also in the mix (“EMNRA” and “SROIRM”), as are the rearranged letters of their collab, “You All Over Me,” so it seems like the video could be a hint at the track list. Meanwhile, fans have found that Swift can be heard singing when the audio is reversed, and some are convinced there’s an extra Morse code message hidden in the audio. No wonder Swift called this an “Expert”-level puzzle.
We See Taylor Swift Is Up to Her Old Tricks Again
Photo: CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images