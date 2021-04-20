Ted Lasso, the Only Good American, Is Back for Season 2

Television’s best coach since Eric Taylor is returning to Apple TV+ for a second season, and he’s bringing all the good vibes and culture-clash comedy of the first season with him. Today, Apple released the trailer for season two of Ted Lasso, showing Richmond coming off of eight ties in a row and looking for some wins. This couldn’t be further from the show’s actual reality, as star Jason Sudeikis is coming off some major wins in the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards for his portrayal of the optimistic American-out-of-water. This season, AFC Richmond will bring on a sports psychologist played by Sarah Niles, whose opposite approach to Ted’s is summed up by her sugar abstinence. It premieres July 23.

