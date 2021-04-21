Bethenny Frankel Needs Someone to Run Her Goddamn Circus

Get your résumés ready. Skinnygirl founder, former Queen of RHONY, and self-described “serial entrepreneur” Bethenny Frankel is looking for a vice-president of operations, and where else to fill out an executive suite than on reality TV? (Hey, it worked for Trump.) In The Big Shot With Bethenny, coming to HBO Max on April 29, Frankel tasks “aspiring moguls” with a series of challenges designed to test their business acumen to see if they have what it takes to be her second-in-command. “I’m a mother, a philanthropist, and a bit of a clown,” Frankel says in the show’s trailer. “I need somebody to run this goddamn circus.”

In addition to Frankel’s two rescue dogs, Biggie and Smallz (“They’re talent; they don’t do anything, but they have 37,000 followers”), RHONY fans can look forward to a cameo from fellow former Housewife Dorinda Medley, who appears in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot in the trailer. Will Frankel’s beloved one-liners play as well when she’s essentially giving a job interview? Well, if you can’t handle the truth, you can’t handle Bethenny.