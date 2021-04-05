The Circle Season Two Trailer Is Literally Too Hot to Handle

The show that convinced us isolation wouldn’t be that bad last spring is back! This time on season two of The Circle, both audiences and contestants know better. The U.S. version of the Netflix reality-competition series returns with new twists, new catfish, and one familiar face: Chloe from Too Hot to Handle, another Netflix reality show. (Does this mean last year’s winner, our boy Joey Sasso, is heading for a summer of love or what?) Playing over a “voice-activated social media platform,” a.k.a. a production team frantically transcribing their messages, The Circle contestants compete for $100,000 and a chance at romance. That is, if they aren’t fooled by catfish and red herrings. Are people really going to believe former boy-band superstar, Lance Bass, is on the show? “Who is N-S-Y-N-C?” British babe Chloe wonders in the trailer. The confusion begins. It’s gonna be revealed when the first four episodes of The Circle season two hit Netflix on April 14. Say it with us: “Crying emoji. Heart emoji. Crying emoji! Heart emoji!”

