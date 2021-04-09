The Crown Star Tobias Menzies Honors Prince Philip With a Wee Bit of Shakespeare

Photo: Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix

Hours after Prince Philip, a bedrock of the British royal family and Queen Elizabeth II’s husband of more than seven decades, died today at the age of 99, his Crown counterpart is honoring him in a way that he believes Philip would appreciate. In a statement to Newsweek, Tobias Menzies borrowed a few words from the Bard to mourn the royals’ loss, which comes after Menzies portrayed a middle-aged and melancholic Philip for two seasons on the popular Netflix series. “If I know anything about the Duke of Edinburgh I’m fairly sure he wouldn’t want an actor who has portrayed him on television giving their opinion on his life, so I’ll leave it to Shakespeare,” Menzies wrote. “O good old man! How well in thee appears the constant service of the antique world. Rest in Peace.” Matt Smith, who had the distinction of portraying The Crown’s Philip during his younger cad years, has yet to release a statement. Godspeed to Jonathan Pryce, who’ll be serving as the show’s next Philip.