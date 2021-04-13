Kristin Cavallari Struts Into The Hills: New Beginnings Season-Two Trailer

They may be rich, but 11 years later, the cast of The Hills: New Beginnings are experiencing the same millennial woes as you. In the trailer for season two of the MTV reboot, we get a glimpse at Brody Jenner beginning to come to terms with his past while Audrina Patridge navigates dating as a single mom. Marriage is no easier, as Speidi try for another baby to join 3-year-old Gunner. “Is that dangerous for the baby, for you to be so stressed out every day?” Spencer Pratt says to a crying Heidi Montag, for God knows what reason. To make matters more dramatic, there’s another blonde in town. Kristin Cavallari, who first strutted all the way from Laguna Beach to The Hills for seasons five and six, struts back in this season, alongside Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, Stephanie Pratt, and Whitney Port. Lauren “L.C.” Conrad has once again opted out of reliving her 20s. Season two of The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on Wednesday, May 12. The rest is still “unwritten.”

