The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’s Trailer’s Blog Post

What was the first trailer to time percussive gunshots and explosion noises to the music? Is this all Baby Driver’s fault? It seems like it’s Baby Driver’s fault. At least the trailer for Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard sets its kabooms to “Hit Me Baby One More Time.” In the trailer, Ryan Reynolds is a bodyguard on sabbatical, who is roped back into protecting hit man Darius Kinkade (Samuel L. Jackson). This sequel to 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard becomes totally artistically justified once it’s revealed that the titular wife doing said roping-in is Salma Hayek. We won’t won’t be watching this in theaters on June 16.

Related