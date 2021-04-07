Angelina Jolie Outruns a Forest Fire in Those Who Wish Me Dead Trailer

Angelina Jolie is acting in a non-Maleficent role in the trailer for Those Who Wish Me Dead, so that’s excitement enough. Add to that the fact she plays one of those fire-watchers who lives in a fire tower above the trees and looks through her binoculars for forest fires? You know, one of those? All the better. In the trailer for Taylor Sheridan’s latest Western thriller, Jolie helps a Noah Jupe clone (Finn Little) outrun assassins (Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen) with machine guns who are out to kill him for witnessing a murder. When the baddies can’t get Jolie and not-Jupe with their guns, they start a forest fire to smoke them out of the woods. Find out if they make it out alive on HBO Max or in theaters on May 14.

