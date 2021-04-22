Consider this When Billy Met Tiffany. In the trailer for Here Today, an unlikely (and honestly, just really damn cute) friendship soars between a tenured comedy writer (Billy Crystal) and a street singer (Tiffany Haddish) in New York City after they have lunch together at a place that’s not Katz’s. The duo become inseparable through a series of misadventures and shellfish-induced hospitalizations, and soon enough, their BFF pairing might even bring forth some of the most fulfilling days of their lives — even if his family doesn’t understand it. “I wanna have fun, I wanna laugh,” he remarks in the trailer, “and I wanna not be scared.” The film, which was also written and directed by Crystal, hits theaters on May 7.

