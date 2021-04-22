trailer mix

Tiffany Haddish and Billy Crystal Become Accidental BFFs in the Here Today Trailer

Consider this When Billy Met Tiffany. In the trailer for Here Today, an unlikely (and honestly, just really damn cute) friendship soars between a tenured comedy writer (Billy Crystal) and a street singer (Tiffany Haddish) in New York City after they have lunch together at a place that’s not Katz’s. The duo become inseparable through a series of misadventures and shellfish-induced hospitalizations, and soon enough, their BFF pairing might even bring forth some of the most fulfilling days of their lives — even if his family doesn’t understand it. “I wanna have fun, I wanna laugh,” he remarks in the trailer, “and I wanna not be scared.” The film, which was also written and directed by Crystal, hits theaters on May 7.

