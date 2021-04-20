If you were to suddenly find yourself a topic of heated discussion on Twitter, all you can do is pray to god it’s for something half as cool as Tig Notaro experienced. Last week, the comedian got to feel the unrivaled ego boost that comes from trending online for something remotely positive, specifically for looking cool as hell in Zack Snyder’s recent Army of the Dead trailer, which had Notaro trending under #HotTig, with fans dubbing her “sexy AF.”

Jimmy Fallon even asked the Star Trek: Discovery actress when she visited The Tonight Show Monday evening, “What has life been like for you this past week being sexy AF?” Sighed Notaro, “Oh my gosh, so much has changed, Jimmy. It’s really been nuts around here since I was trending for being sexy AF.” Admitted the Don’t Ask Tig podcast host, “I didn’t even know what ‘AF’ was, to be honest. My friends were texting me images of Twitter. They were like, ‘You’re trending for being ‘badass’ and ‘sexy AF,’ and I was like, what is that?”

And in case you’re wondering how she prepares for her badass, sexy AF roles, including her helicopter pilot Marianne Peters in Netflix’s forthcoming zombie heist action movie, Tig’s ready to spill some sexy AF secrets. “If I’m completely honest, I don’t,” she admits. “My preparation is, I learn my lines to the best of my ability.” Joked Fallon as he flashed Notaro’s still from Army of the Dead, “Well, when you show up and you do something like this…you don’t need any lines.”