T-Pain Has Been Ignoring DMs From Celebrities for Years

T-Pain. Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

T-Pain is gonna have to buy a lot of dranks to make up for this one. The music icon has accidentally been ignoring DMs from verified accounts on Instagram for years, and he just called himself out. “I was today years old when I found out about the request folder on instagram that’s full of celebs trying to reach me,” he captions a video scrolling through the DMs, as he looks on, disappointed. Notable names include Diplo (“Hey boss”), YBN Nahmir (“🔥🔥🔥🔥”), Viola Davis (“Peace T. My name is Anton, I work with Viola …”), and Nate Robinson (“Yo bro.”) “Dude is that Fergie?!” T-Pain wrote. “Smh. I’ve been accidentally straight up ignoring all these people for like two years.” In the comments, celebrities like Lauren Jauregui and Ashanti said they had the same issue. Mark Zuckerberg, learn something from this. “How do I super apologize?” T-Pain continued in his Instagram post. “Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb.” I mean, who would say no to a live show?