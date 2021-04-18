Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

This weekend, Travis Barker celebrated girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s 42nd birthday by engaging in some hand stuff. No, it’s not what you think, and somehow it feels raunchier than if they actually had dropped a sex tape. “I FUCKING LOVE YOU! YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” the Blink-182 drummer wrote on Instagram Sunday, pairing his sweet message with photos of the couple kissing, hanging out by a fire, holding hands, you know, just general birthday-appropriate stuff. Unfortunately, Barker then followed up that adorable trip down memory lane with a video of Kourtney enthusiastically sucking his thumb.

Somehow, inexplicably, this is not the first time the pair, who went public with their relationship in February, threw open a window to the world and invited us all to enjoy their romantic hand-sucking. In late March, Barker was spotted reportedly tonguing down Kardashian’s digits while on a double date to UFC 260 with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Well, it’s official. In 2021, feet are out and hands are in. Sorry, feet! And, relatedly, sorry, eyes!