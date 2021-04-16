Troye Sivan and Tate McRae Can’t Help Thinking About ‘You’ In New Single

Photo: Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

Just when you think you can’t yearn any more, Troye Sivan brings in the reinforcements. After teasing the song earlier this month, the In A Dream singer released his new song “You” featuring singer Tate McRae and in collaboration with DJ and producer Regard. “So much love today,” Sivan tweeted, along with the single, Thursday night, after repeatedly teasing the track on his TikTok.

The song is Sivan’s first release since his “Easy” remix by Mark Ronson featuring Kacey Musgraves, the video for which dropped in early December, as well as McRae’s first new song after releasing her second album Too Young to Be Sad on March 26. Another perfect addition for your Music To Dance And Pine To playlist. Which is already 80% Troye Sivan.