Two New Accusers Say They Were ‘Drugged’ and ‘Trafficked’ by T.I. and Tiny

Tameka and Clifford Harris. Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

Two new victims are pursuing criminal charges against T.I. and his wife, Tiny, legal names Clifford and Tameka Harris. Lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn, who represents several accusers, was retained by two additional, anonymous survivors this week, according to a representative. One victim claims she was “drugged, forced to take tons of molly and X, and sex-trafficked in three states,” beginning in Nevada and ending in Miami, Florida, in 2010. She was 32 at the time. The second victim also claims she was drugged, then “raped by Clifford Harris and one of his male friends in a hotel in Miami, Florida, in May of 2010.” Blackburn has reviewed medical records for the victim, who was 20 years old at the time. A third additional victim has also come forward, according to a rep, who says Blackburn is in the process of speaking with investigators from multiple jurisdictions.

In March, the New York-based Blackburn sent letters to state and federal prosecutors as well as attorneys general in Georgia and California calling for criminal investigation on behalf of 11 victims. They accuse the couple of “eerily similar events of sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats, and false imprisonment.” The letters also allege involvement or sexual assault by the celebrities’ associates. The accusations came after an alleged victim, Sabrina Peterson, came forward on social media along with dozens of alleged victims in January. Blackburn also represents Peterson. Earlier this month, they filed a defamation lawsuit against T.I. and Tiny. Since sending the letters, Blackburn has spoken to six more victims, though only one retained his services. A lawyer for Clifford and Tameka Harris previously told Vulture they “deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations.”