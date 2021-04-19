Vin Diesel Is Doing a Rock ’Em Sock ’Em Robots Movie and We Have a Casting Idea

Vin Diesel Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Vin Diesel is set to star in a live-action movie adaptation of the tabletop boxing game Rock ’Em Sock ’Em Robots, according to Variety. He will also produce the Mattel project alongside Samantha Vincent through his label, One Race Films. This announcement adds to Mattel Films’ growing list of star-studded movies inspired by childhood staples, including upcoming titles about Barbie (starring Margot Robbie), the card game Uno (starring Lil Yachty), and the purple dinosaur Barney (starring Daniel Kaluuya). The Rock ’Em Sock ’Em Robots adaptation will follow a father-son duo who form an unlikely bond with an advanced war machine. No word yet on who will play the son to Diesel’s father, though we do have another casting suggestion. If the red and blue robots from the classic game make an appearance as characters, consider Dwayne “The Red Rocker” Johnson. Both actors should know Ryan Engle, who penned this project and also wrote the screenplay for Rampage, starring Johnson. Maybe the best way for them to finally put their feud to rest is to work together on another action-packed adventure film.