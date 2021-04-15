Photo: Cinemax

Unlike any of the characters on Warrior, fans of the series can take a deep breath and relax, knowing that their favorite period action-drama will get a third season after all. According to Entertainment Weekly, the series, based on an original concept by the late actor and martial arts star Bruce Lee, was pulled from the edge by HBO Max after two seasons on Cinemax. On Wednesday, the streamer posted a video to Twitter featuring the show’s excited cast thanking their fans. Declares lead Andrew Koji, “Against all odds, we’re back.”

This fight’s not over. Warrior has been renewed as a Max Original for season 3. pic.twitter.com/pAECIcA2hu — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 14, 2021

Created by Banshee’s Jonathan Tropper, Warrior follows Koji’s Ah Sahm, a Chinese immigrant and martial artist, and his fellow San Franciscans as they attempt to survive and thrive during the volatile Tong Wars of the 1870s. The show’s second season ended in December, and its future remained uncertain for the first few months of the year, as Cinemax announced last year that they will no longer be producing original programming.

“Now we are excited and grateful for the opportunity to do another season, and we applaud HBO Max for understanding the importance of telling this story and for continuing to support this level of representation in our industry,” Lee’s daughter Shannon Lee, who executive produces Warrior with Tropper and director Justin Lin, said in a statement. “I just know that my father is grinning right now to see this show he dreamed of so long ago continuing to beat the odds. We have every intention of delivering the same high level of meaningful storytelling and Gung Fu action in season 3!”