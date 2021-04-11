Watch Aidy Bryant, Carey Mulligan Almost Break in SNL Study Buddy Sketch

If there’s one thing Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant know how to do, it’s play tween characters with almost painful hyper-specificity. Last night’s “Study Buddy” sketch saw McKinnon’s Josh call his wingman, Bryant’s Jason, while the former is on a study date with “the Beyoncé of science class” (played by host Carey Mulligan). “Study Buddy” is a masterclass in perfectly executed character choices, from Josh’s pronunciation of the word “astute,” to Jason’s assurance that he knows what he’s talking about because he “did have a girlfriend at graphic design camp.” SNL’s costume and makeup department also deserve props for lived-in details like Jason’s top teeth braces and Josh’s too-large jeans. Such is the power of the sketch that Bryant almost breaks at the 3:30 mark, while Mulligan comes even closer for the last minute or so.

Related