Amanda Seyfried Is Just Like Us, Wants ‘Eight Mamma Mias’

Amanda Seyfried may be nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in Mank, and the Oscars are only a week away, but Stephen Colbert asked her about what we really wanted to know on last night’s episode of A Late Show, and it had very little to do with her performance as live-action Betty Boop Marion Davies. What we’re really dying to know about Seyfried’s career is whether or not she wants to make a third movie in the Mamma Mia! franchise. “Definitely third Mamma Mia. Definitely no third child,” Seyfried answered, clarifying Colbert’s question, which was whether or not she’ll “take a chance on three.” Seyfried explained, “Listen. If it were up to me, there would be eight Mamma Mias. Do you know how much fun that is?” but that what matters is “You gotta have the story.” To this excuse, Colbert took off his glasses in exasperation.

“I’m sorry. You have to have the story? Have you seen the Mamma Mia movies? We’re waiting for the next song. I am calling bullshit.” Seyfried thanked Colbert for his candor. “No one’s ever put it that bluntly before and I really respect your honesty. Really it should just be a party that’s filmed.” She also told him, “you can be there.” Maybe as a fourth possible-dad? Are you reading this, Ol? It’s money money money on the table.