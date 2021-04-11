This SNL Rap Features Chris Redd and 3 Other Guys

You know that joke in Monsters, Inc. where Mike Wazowski keeps getting cropped out of things like the TV spot and the magazine cover? Something similar has been happening to Saturday Night Live’s Chris Redd. It seems that every time he makes a music-video sketch with Pete Davidson, he’s cropped out of the headlines covering it the next day. But just like Mike Wazowski, Chris Redd is funny, he’s the heart of these sketches, he’s got great flow, and he deserves more. So let’s talk about last night’s “Weird Little Flute” sketch, in which Redd and some other guys rap over a “Xanned out tempo” about those weird little flutes that pop up in the production on tracks like “Big Pimpin’,” “Sure Shot,” and “Mask Off.” What is it with rappers and those weird little flutes? Redd and these other guys rap about how they take proper care of their weird little flutes, and all the non-musical activities they can do with their weird little flutes. The other guys in the sketch just happen to be Pete Davidson, Kid Cudi, and Timothée freaking Chalamet. But we’re betting it all on Redd, baby.

Related