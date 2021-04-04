Daniel Kaluuya Thanks His Mom, God, and Kel in SNL Monologue

Daniel Kaluuya’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/YioaXz4Aon — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 4, 2021

Daniel Kaluuya used his Saturday Night Live monologue to set the record straight on a number of things: American versus British racism, his muted Golden Globes speech, and the role that Kenan & Kel played in his early acting career. On the first topic, Kaluuya reminded American audiences that, “British racism is so bad, white people left. They wanted to be free — free to create their own kind of racism.” On the second, Kaluuya offered no explanation, but did remark that being muted during his own acceptance speech felt like he was “in the Sunken Place.” On the last, he recalled a sweet anecdote from his childhood. “When I was 9 years old, I wrote a play that got performed at Hampshire Theatre with real actors and everything. This is a true story — that play was based on Kenan & Kel. And that play led me down a path that got me to this stage tonight with Kenan backstage right now,” he said, and ended by thanking his holy trinity: his mom, God, and Kel Mitchell.