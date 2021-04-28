Watch Gwyneth Paltrow Remember (?) Her Iconic Looks for Vogue

Ani Difranco once compared herself to the ever-forgetful goldfish, singing “…the little plastic castle / Is a surprise every time/And it’s hard to say if they’re happy/But they don’t seem much to mind.” And if Gwyneth Paltrow ever heard that song, she’d certainly vibe with the lyrics. Then promptly forget ever hearing the song. The actress and entrepreneuse went through 13 looks from her personal and professional life for Vogue, remembering some moments with perfect clarity. “If I’ve learned one thing, it’s how not to show your vagina on a red carpet,” she said of her choice to attend the 2012 Met Ball in just a Prada shirt. Other moments were a little fuzzier. When asked how many times she’s been on the cover of Vogue, she could only muster “Ryan Murphy actually knows this, and he told me.” Paltrow also couldn’t remember if there was a “kerfuffle” over her see-through dress in 1998, because “there was no internet at this point.” Well, the internet exists now. Feel free to kerfuff.

