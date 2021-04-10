Check Out This Josie and the Pussycats (Is the Best Movie Ever) Cast Reunion

The world clearly wasn’t ready for the brilliance of Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan’s girl power pop satire Josie and the Pussycats when it debuted in cinemas 20 years ago. Today, an edgy, sexy update of retro Archie Comics IP is literally old hat. But in 2001, it was groundbreaking. For the cult classic’s anniversary, stars Rachael Leigh Cook (Josie), Rosario Dawson (Valerie) and Tara Reid (Melody) reunited over Zoom to reminisce about how much fun they had on set and just how well the movie holds up. Reid remembers how they all “worked really hard learning these instruments. But the fact that the stage came up [and] I was doing the drums, and you guys were there. Honestly? I felt like I was a rockstar.” Dawson gives the film the feminist reading it deserves, noting “there was scene after scene after scene that was not about how men were in our lives. It wasn’t about all these other things. it was about us, and our dreams, and our passions, and our talents. And seeing these men being super supportive of these women, and wanting to see them shine, and watching them grow in front of you and being amazed by that. There are so many levels in it that are really profound.” And Cook says, “I know we lead different lives now, but, I’ve got you guys forever. You can call me anytime, I will bail you out of jail, I will drive you to the airport.” Ooh, ooh, now do the Du Jour reunion next.

