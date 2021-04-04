Kyle Mooney Is a YouTuber Who Is Very Sorry On SNL

SERIOUS VID (NOT A JOKE OR PRANK) pic.twitter.com/MUQ95oN2b2 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 4, 2021

Kyle Mooney managed to craft a character on last night’s Saturday Night Live who was both a pitch-perfect amalgamation of internet ghouls like Jensen Karp and David Dobrik, and who got to say “mouse bones” more than once, and for that, we commend him. Mooney stars in the sketch as Marky Monroe, a Vlog Squad-type who leads his “Prank Posse” in hilarious hijinks such as replacing a bidet with a fire hose, and dropping an entire flatscreen television on his friend, JP, played by last night’s host, Daniel Kaluuya. Marky goes viral after he finds mouse bones in his Apple Jacks, but quickly finds himself filming an apology video addressing the allegations against him: “They are all true, and they are all very bad.” No sooner does Marky get back to pranks than he has to apologize again — this time, for the dropping-a-TV-on-his-friend’s-head-thing. It’s a near-perfect take on the hollow narcissism of YouTuber apologies and, again, a seamless integration of the phrase “mouse bones.”