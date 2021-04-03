Lebron James Gets a Toon Up in Space Jam: A New Legacy Trailer

“You never let me do what I wanna do, dad. You never let me just do me.” This is what Lebron James’s son (Cedric Joe) says to James at the start of the trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy, which has a classic Troy Bolton framing device. James wants his progeny to go to basketball camp, but the kid is more interested in computers. So James will have to learn a lesson about respecting his son’s non-jock interests … by facing off against digital Don Cheadle after being sucked into the ‘Server-verse’ of super-computers where the Warner Bros. archives are held. (How many Warner Bros. execs workshopped that idea?) In the trailer, James ends up in the Looney Tunes-verse (a -verse within the Server-verse, of course), where he gets totally Toonified in glorious 2D animation, meeting Bugs, Daffy, Yosemite Sam, Tweety, and a less-sexy-than-before Lola Bunny. Eventually, the Toons get CGI-i-fied, mingling in the wider Warner Bros. archives with Hanna Barbara characters, King Kong, and the Iron Giant. It’s Ready Player Toon! This IP-fest hits theaters and drops on HBO Max simultaneously on July 16.

Related