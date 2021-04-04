Mariah Carey, poised in what she calls her ‘filming stance,’ rolls up a sleeve to receive her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Mariah Carey/Instagram

HOAX: There’s something interconnected between the coronavirus vaccine and 5G.

FACT: The coronavirus vaccine most definitely made Mariah Carey hit a G6.

On Saturday, April 3, the inoculated chanteuse became the latest celebrity to receive a vaccination and make a social media post about it in the name of both public service and those sweet, sweet clicks. In a 90-second Instagram video, Carey talks over some healthcare workers preparing her jab, which she explains by saying, “they’re having a medical narrative,” while she has a direct-to-camera icon/legend/diva narrative. “This is distracting them from doing their job, but you know how I am. I just talk and don’t really think about it.” Carey reflects on what a year it’s been since her first coronavirus post about washing her hands for 20 seconds with her children. The healthcare workers tell her to relax her arm, but she can’t because she’s in her “filming stance.” A queen. When the needle goes in, Carey screams a pitch-perfect note that she identifies in her Insta caption as a G6. When the healthcare worker says “no blood,” Carey says, “See? I’ve proven my point. I am actually a vampire.” It’s the most captivating and effective vaccine PSA so far. Let 2021 be the year of having a medical narrative.