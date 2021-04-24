Every musical artist lives in fear and dread of exactly one thing: That one day, either Pentatonix or a Pitch Perfect sequel will come for their music, and they will a cappella-fy it. If they’re lucky, they might make it out alive with one of those Jimmy Fallon classroom instrument covers. But Lil Nas X is smart. Lil Nas X is always one step ahead. Lil Nas X beat the Pentatonixes of the world at their own game on Friday, April 23 with an a cappella remix of his hit bop, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”. The music video, titled “Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) (But Lil Nas X Makes All The Sounds With His Mouth),” is a multicolored fantasy that gives Lil Nas X a chance to show off nine different looks, including a regal and rosy headpiece, multiple spiky collars, a sexy harness situation, and a couple of bold lip and Dior sunglasses situations that are honestly serving Grace Jones. The video also gives him a chance to do that Brady Bunch thing of looking over at different squares of himself and being goofy. It’s not 2019 anymore; the only celebrity features Lil Nas X needs on his remixes are him, himself, and X.

