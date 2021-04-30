Olivia Rodrigo has gotten so famous so fast for singing about state-issued identification — and, crucially (if you connect the dots), her ex — that it’s easy to forget that she still stars on a show with said ex. And their characters are still dating! Though apparently very much going through it. Disney+, wisely capitalizing on all the Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett drama, has put out a clip from the upcoming second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in which their characters, Nini and Ricky, perform songs they’ve written to each over voicemail, with Bassett on the guitar and Rodrigo on the ukulele. See, Nini has gone off to a drama school in Denver, but then traveled back to Salt Lake City to see Ricky for Valentine’s Day, while he did the opposite. He sings “Even When.” She sings “The Best Part.” So much Mountain Time–based teen angst!

The fact that Rodrigo and Bassett apparently dated in real life makes this all appropriately meta for the very-meta TV show, though we’ll know it’s taking things too far if Nini and Ricky ever break up and he starts dating some blonde girl who is so much older than her (played by Sabrina Carpenter, naturally). Meanwhile, the rest of the very earnest characters on the Disney+ series will spend the upcoming season preparing to stage Beauty and the Beast in their high-school drama club and win a coveted Menkie award. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’s second season premieres on Disney+ on May 14.