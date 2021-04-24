Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Season 13 Winner Find Out She Won

Spoilers for the finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 finale and winner ahead.

Not to shatter the (interior) illusion or anything, but you know they tape multiple endings to RuPaul’s Drag Race finales, right? They have all the finalists act out their own crown and scepter moments, so not even they know who the actual winner of the season is until the finale airs. Last night, VH1 aired the grand drive-in finale of Season 13, marking the end of its longest, most friendly, and most lip-syncy season to date. The Top Four — Los Angelistas Gottmik and Symone and New York gals Kandy Muse and Rosé — gathered for a live viewing of the episode, getting snuggly as they watched the events unfold. The live reaction video is yet another display of the BFF-iness this group has demonstrated for so much of the season, and it’s worth watching for two things: One, their absolute crickets for Elliott with 2 Ts. And two, watching Symone’s reaction to finding out she’s actually been crowned America’s Next Drag Superstar. She collapses to the floor in tears, the others help her out and surround her in a huge group hug, and they coronate her with a massive crown. “Arkansas took it home, y’all!” she yells in celebration. It’s like it was designed in a fec’try to make us cry. Long may Symone reign!