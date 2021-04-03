Florence Pugh’s Russian Accent Stars in Black Widow Trailer

The first minute-or-so of the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Black Widow is a lot of Avengers clips, played over voiceover of Black Widow saying things like “I’ve lived a lot of lives.” It’s the narration of a self-aware superhero, who has come a long way and undergone many changes since her first hallway battle in Iron Man 2 back in 2010. Scarlett Johansson’s MCU Russian assassin has been a lot of of things: a good guy, a bad guy, stuck in bad C-storylines with Jeremy Renner. With the release of Black Widow, she’ll finally get to be that most coveted of positions for an Avenger: a lead character. In the trailer for Black Widow, we see Johansson in some sort of snow-battle, we see her reunite with her sister Florence Pugh, and her comrade Rachel Weisz, and flashbacks to their dad, shirtless David Harbour. The best part besides Pugh’s Russian accent is a Soviet-sounding choral rendition of the Avengers fanfare. Black Widow will be released in theaters and on Disney+ with premiere access on July 9. She’s still only our second-favorite MCU Eastern European Scarlet(t), though, after a certain beloved chaos witch.

