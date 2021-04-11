Minnesota News Anchors Agree to Disagree in SNL Cold Open

This week’s Saturday Night Live cold open featured four local Minnesota news anchors (Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon and Alex Moffat) simply doing their best to cover the trial of Derek Chauvin, even as their differences in opinion over the likelihood of “justice being served” in the highly publicized case become clearer. With a premise reminiscent of Dave Chappelle’s election night 2016 sketch, last night’s cold open saw Thompson and Nwodim’s Black anchors remain resolutely unsurprised at the thought of Chauvin receiving a “not guilty” verdict, while McKinnon and Moffat’s oblivious white anchors say things like, “The video footage alone should tell you everything you need to know about what happened,” and, “After all the protests last summer, there’s no way this doesn’t go the way we hope.” Chris Redd also chimes in as a weatherman who defends Florida congressman Matt Gaetz with an insistent, “17 isn’t that young.”

