Stephen Colbert Reacts to Derek Chauvin Verdict: ‘There Is More Work to Be Done’

Though the announcement that Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts in the death of George Floyd was delivered just before Stephen Colbert taped tonight’s Late Show, Colbert was able to give us his thoughts on the verdict in a brief clip at the top of the show. He expressed cautious optimism that “in this case, [Chauvin] faces accountability,” while acknowledging that “it’s hard to celebrate, because a man is still dead.” Colbert continued, “But there is a sense of relief that at least this one injustice was not compounded with indifference.” He went on to explain his hope that Chauvin’s guilty verdict “is a step towards a future where police being held accountable for their actions isn’t headline material,” as well as “a hope that accountability today is deterrent for tomorrow.” Colbert wrapped up the short monologue by quoting Ben Crump, the Floyd family’s lawyer, who said after today’s verdict, “Justice for Black America is justice for all America.”

