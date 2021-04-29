Watch Stephen Colbert’s Live Post-Biden Speech Monologue

As he’s done so often on The Late Show, Stephen Colbert went live after President Biden’s big speech. The President had his first joint address to Congress Wednesday night, and Colbert’s live monologue gave him the edge (and the clips) to break it down for us. Whereas Jimmy Fallon had to do an guestimate impression of what he thought the address might be like, Colbert was able to riff on the speech itself. Biden’s speech set forward ambitious goals for the country, including investing in science and increasing government aid to its citizens. Colbert included a supercut of every time Biden said “jobs,” which was incredibly, tediously, wondrously long. Colbert was also able to talk more specifically about the raid on Rudy Giuliani’s. Colbert unveiled a new title card with a fart sound effect, so you know the news is important.

Related