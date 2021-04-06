Street Gang Trailer: Jim Henson and His Beard Spread Joy

Sunny day, a Sesame Street documentary is on its way. Screen Media has released the first trailer for Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, which follows the history of the educational children’s show (now on air for over five decades), as it grew from an idea to a household name. “This was an experiment,” Sesame Street co-founder Joan Ganz Cooney says over the series’ jaunty theme song. “No one had ever seen anything like it.” Inspired by the 1960s civil-rights movement, Cooney and Lloyd Morisett sought to use the power of television to reach and teach children across the country, particularly in urban areas. The doc features over 20 interviews with the original writers, cast, and crew involved in that mission, including Muppets creator Jim Henson. And the new trailer packs in plenty of nostalgic archival footage, like behind-the-scenes glimpses at Frank Oz and Henson joking around as Bert and Ernie. Based on a nonfiction book of the same name, the Marilyn Agrelo–directed film had its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street will premiere in theaters on April 23, and on demand on May 7.

