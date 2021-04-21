Patton Oswalt Lasers into our Hearts in the Trailer for Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.

The Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is here, and he! Is! Sad! Hulu released a trailer for MARVEL’S M.O.D.O.K., the new Marvel series debuting May 21. Since it’s dropping on Hulu, we can be sure M.O.D.O.K. is more adult (and less canonical) than the Disney+ MCU shows. Patton Oswalt stars as the big headed creep himself, whose life is going down the tubes. His wife (Aimee Garcia) is leaving him, his company is falling into bankruptcy, and his enemies have way better PR.

In the trailer, we can see that M.O.D.O.K. squares up against Iron Man (Jon Hamm) professionally, as well as Wonder Man (Nathan Fillion) personally. In a move reminiscent of Fillion’s performance as jerkass superhero Captain Hammer, Wonder Man is dating M.O.D.O.K.’s ex-wife. We also see M.O.D.O.K. travel to Asgard and sing Third Eye Blind’s “Semi-Charmed Life” to himself in a mirror. The show is produced by Stoopid Buddy, the studio behind Robot Chicken. Other voices are provided by Brooklyn 99’s Melissa Fumero, Ben Schwartz, Wendi McClevon-Covey, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly, and Detroiters’ Sam Richardson.