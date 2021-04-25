After a year of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, you can finally feel pretty while pleading your allegiance to the cute boy street gang of your choice. In the first trailer for Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story film remake, things are heating up for young lovers Tony (noted shirtless DJ Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler) in the ‘50s, all while the Sharks and Jets lurk in the background — waiting for something, anything to set them off. (Let’s just say this isn’t Gil and George’s Upper West Side.) Look at all of the swoopy dresses! Chainmail fences! The promise of epic choreography! Yeah, we’re already shaking our bums. The film will be released on December 10.

