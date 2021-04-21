Whoopi Goldberg already plays a superhero on daytime television, saving us from the worst of Meghan McCain’s takes on The View. Now, the EGOT winner, Vulture Honorary Degree recipient, and eternal star is writing her own superhero movie, too. Goldberg dropped the news in a Variety cover story focused on the 30th anniversary of her historic Best Supporting Actress Oscar win for Ghost. “Since I was a little kid, I’ve been obsessed with superheroes,” Goldberg said of the upcoming project. “They’re all saving the earth all the time. But do you know who’s really going to save the earth? Old Black women.” And is she wrong? Goldberg said the movie will focus on a Black woman learning how to wield her superhero powers later in life. As for her other superhero gig on The View? “I’m there until I don’t think I can do it anymore, but I’m not there yet,” she said.
Whoopi Goldberg Is Writing a Superhero Movie About an Older Black Woman
Photo: Antonio Calanni/AP/Shutterstock