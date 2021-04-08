The Woman in the Window Trailer: Amy Adams Still Knows No Peace

We are once again asking: When will Amy Adams know peace? The Woman in the Window has a new trailer, two years after the first one dropped. The Amy Adams thriller was pushed from its May 2020 theatrical release to Netflix, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Based on the book by A.J. Finn, Adams plays the agoraphobic Anna Fox who believes she witnessed the murder of her new neighbor and friend, played by Julianne Moore. She’s determined to find out the truth, even if that means pushing herself beyond the safety of her home. At this point in the pandemic, we do not relate. As if the last two years weren’t drama enough, in February 2019, Finn, real name Daniel Mallory, was the subject of a New Yorker exposé revealing the subterfuge he used to make his way in the publishing industry. At least you know this is authentic suspense. The Woman in the Window also stars Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Anthony Mackie, Tracy Letts, and Gary Oldman. Finally, that woman will be in your browser window May 14, only on Netflix.

