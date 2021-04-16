Young Thug is getting by with a little help from a lot of his friends. The rapper released a new album, Slime Language 2, the second compilation for his Young Stoner Life Records, with a lineup stacked all the way through the roof. Among the guests: Drake, Future, Travis Scott, Big Sean, Kid Cudi, Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, Skepta, Lil Baby, Sheck Wes, and NAV. The compilation also features many YSL rappers, including breakout star Gunna (who joins Thugger on “Ski,” which gets a music video this afternoon) along with Lil Duke, Lil Keed, T-Shyne, and Yak Gotti. The compilation follows 2018’s Slime Language, which featured some returners like Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Baby with the YSL crew. Young Thug’s last release was the 2020 tape Slime & B with, uh, Chris Brown … while his last solo effort was 2019’s So Much Fun.
One of Your Favorite Rappers Is Probably on Young Thug’s Slime Language 2
Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images