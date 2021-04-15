YouTube’s Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita Are Engaged

Photo: Mindy Small/FilmMagic

After nearly a decade of dating, much of which was captured for their captive audience of subscribers, YouTube’s Mom and Dad Jenna Mourey, a.k.a Jenna Marbles, and Julien Solomita have gotten engaged. “A little while ago, I asked Jenna to marry me, and she said yes,” Solomita revealed on a Twitch stream Thursday, according to Just Jared. “So, we are engaged.” The pair, long-Time YouTube celebrities known for food videos, internet crafts, and managing their motley pack of loveably weird dogs, have reportedly been together since 2013.

During the stream, Solomita also shared a photo of Mourey’s hand wearing her engagement ring, which is basically the most fans have seen of the vlogger in months, having stepped away from her YouTube channel, which has over 20 million subscribers, and her social media accounts last summer.

On June 25, Mourey posted a YouTube apology for past offensive jokes, including using blackface during an impression of Nicki Minaj and rapping a racist line about Asian people in a song. “It was not my intention to do blackface … but all that matters is that people were offended and it hurt them,” Mourey said in the video, which has since been deleted. “I think I’m just gonna move on from this channel for now,” the creator concluded. “I want to make sure the things I put out into the world are not hurting anyone.”

In August, the pair subsequently ended their Jenna and Julien Podcast. “I haven’t been on the internet for a while.” Mourey said at the time. “I’m getting help, and I’m just being a person right now.” Solomita has continued to post, albeit less frequently to his over two million YouTube subscribers, and streams regularly on Twitch, providing his fans with much-needed eternal love-related content.