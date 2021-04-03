Zendaya Is Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy

Photo: Getty Images

Celebrated voice actress Zendaya is set to voice Lola Bunny in the upcoming Space Jam sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy. The film’s official Twitter account confirmed the news on Saturday afternoon, tweeting, “Welcome to the Jam, @Zendaya.” Lola Bunny is, of course, Bugs Bunny’s girlfriend, as well as the subject of controversy earlier this year when her new character design was met with backlash from social media users. Director Malcolm D. Lee told Entertainment Weekly back in March that the redesign came as a result of a reconsideration of the original Space Jam film. “Lola was not politically correct,” Lee said of 1996’s Lola. “This is a kids’ movie, why is she in a crop top? It just felt unnecessary, but at the same time there’s a long history of that in cartoons.” Lee went on to explain that he wanted the newer iteration of Lola to “reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female characters.” If anyone has the acting chops to tackle that assignment, it’s Zendaya.