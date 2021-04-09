“I believe in using humor as a tool to shed light on the truth,” comedian Ziwe Fumudoh introduces the trailer to her new Showtime variety show, Ziwe. “But there are some issues that are too sensitive to joke about.” Like, what does Fran Lebowitz hate more, “slow walkers or racism?” Someone had to ask. Ziwe, which premieres on Sunday, May 9, at 11 p.m, will give the comedian’s unfiltered line of questioning a new lineup of victims guests. In addition to Lebowitz, she asks Los Espookys star Julio Torres in the trailer, “Who do you want to represent less: immigrants or gay people?”

Written by Cole Escola, Jamund Washington, Jordan Mendoza, and Michelle Davis, with musical help from Together Together’s Patti Harrison, Ziwe combines interviews with sketches and musical numbers that “challenge America’s discomfort” with race, sexuality, and other things you wouldn’t bring up in a room full of old people. Based on the Desus & Mero writer’s viral Instagram Live show, informally titled Baited, Ziwe retains the comedian’s piercing look and fierce looks. Now, when she stares down guests, they stare back at her perfectly pastel eye makeup, glam suits, and elbow-length gloves. If looks could cancel.