Zoë Kravitz and Taylour Paige Are ‘A Thing,’ Whatever That Means

There we were, minding our own business on Saturday, when Zoë Kravitz posted a selfie we immediately needed to make our business. Perched in front of a — dare we say — romantic ocean view, the High Fidelity actress is grinning from ear-to-ear with Taylour Paige wrapped around her, equally as joyful. “so…. this is a thing,” Kravitz captioned it along with the heart-eyes emoji. A phrase typically reserved for newsletter announcements, it takes on about a million different meanings when uttered by Zoë “Talent is in my blood” Kravitz. Are they shooting an A24 film together? Co-starring in the next HBO prestige drama as tormented lovers? Founding a skin-care line, please? Starting a friendship that will occupy our hearts and minds until Zola comes out on June 30? … Dating?

Maybe, just maybe, it means what the Instagram commenters want it to mean, that the thing in question is in fact a gay thing. Paige is technically linked to Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams, blissfully so it appears in their February 2021 interview for GQ’s “Modern Love” edition. Plus, the tabloids show no reports of a breakup and Williams is still all over Paige’s Instagram. Kravitz, however, filed for divorced from her husband Karl Glusman in December, after one-and-a-half years together. And she’s been just as thirsty as the rest of us in Taylour Paige’s comments. “YES PLEASE AND THANK YOU,” she wrote on Friday under a pic captioned “I’ll take care of you if you want me to.” Just gals being pals? Until we get a meaningful confirmation from either beauty, this romance only exists in our hearts, along with the rest of our hopes and dreams for Zoë Kravitz to have an extremely gay rebound. We didn’t get High Fidelity season two, let us have this!