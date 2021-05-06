A Little Late With Lilly Singh Is Coming to a Little End

Photo: Erik Voake/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After a promising start, a renewal, and a retooling of the writing staff, A Little Late With Lilly Singh will cease to be once its current and second season ends on June 3, according to Deadline. The show replaced Last Call With Carson Daly in the 1:30 a.m. ET slot on NBC in 2019, and at the time it was the only late-night show hosted by a woman of color. (That is, until Amber Ruffin came along.) However, that whole global-pandemic thing forced the show to go remote for season two, a challenge for even well-established shows with earlier time slots.

But there shan’t be anyone attempting to fill Singh’s time-slot shoes, as Deadline is reporting that the network will move away from airing original content in the 1:30 a.m. ET slot, probably because that is a bonkers time to be watching television, but that’s just a guess. However, this is only a small good-bye as Singh is already attached to star in a Netflix comedy series she’s developing with executive producer Kenya Barris, and she will also develop other work with NBC, where she’s signed a first-look deal. “I’m going to focus on the slate of projects my company Unicorn Island Productions is developing, and we’re saying good-bye to A Little Late With Lilly Singh,” she said in a statement. “I have a desire to make longer-form content telling underrepresented stories, which is difficult to execute on a nightly show.” The host also gave a shout-out to her staff and touted A Little Late’s work increasing the inclusivity of the genre. “We’ve given 21 people their late-night debut this season. That’s pretty incredible and it’s been a true honor.” I guess now we’ll all get to bed a little earlier, at least.