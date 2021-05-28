As We’ve Always Predicted, Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard Collabed on a Single

As we barrel forward into 2021, year of movie musicals, we’ve gotten a little more of a taste of the most experimental and European entry of the bunch. Above, you can listen to the lead single “So May We Start” from Leos Carax’s film Annette, sung by its stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard and featuring, of course, The Big Bang Theory’s Simon Helberg. In Annette, Driver plays an “outspoken stand-up comedian” (sure!) while Cotillard is “a world-famous singer,” and their happy celebrity couple life gets upended by the birth of their first child, Annette. Also, there’s music from the Ron Mael and Russell Mael of the duo Sparks. Annette will open the Cannes Film Festival (how could an Adam Driver–Marion Cotillard musical not open the Cannes Film Festival?) and will later premiere in the U.S. on August 6.

