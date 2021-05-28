AMC, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas Welcome You Back, Mask-Free

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

It’ll help hide how hard you’re sobbing about family during F9, but sure, go ahead and head back to the movies mask-free, provided you’re fully vaccinated. That’s the official announcement made on Friday by AMC Theatres, at least. “Consistent with the latest CDC guidance and following consultation with public health experts, AMC Theatres guests who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear face coverings at AMC locations, unless it is mandated by state or local ordinances,” the theater chain said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Guests who are not fully vaccinated are asked to continue wearing masks. All other aspects of the AMC Safe & Clean policies and procedures, including seat blocking, remain in place at this time.”

Between the ongoing vaccine rollout and the Memorial Day three-day weekend, it’s not entirely surprising the country’s cinemas would want to usher in as many movie-goers to A Quiet Place 2 or Cruella as feel comfortable attending. As for how individual theaters can ensure bare-faced attendees have actually received their full run of COVID-19 vaccines, well, the lack of guidelines suggests they may be relying on the old-fashioned honor system.

Cinemark Theatres and Regal Cinemas have also similarly updated their policies, per Deadline. “The CDC continues to recommend masks and social distancing for unvaccinated people. Masks will not be required unless mandated by state and local guidelines,” says Regal’s website. “Where masks are mandated, they can be removed only while eating and drinking while seated in an auditorium.” In other words, keep one in your back pocket, until you and your eight to twelve snacks are safely in your seat.