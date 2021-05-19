Batman: The Animated Series Creator Will Return With More Animated Batman

Photo: HBO Max/Warner Bros. Animation

See ya, Batffleck. So long, RBattz. There’s a new Batman on the prowl, and he’s a cartoon. Today, Warner Bros. Animation announced that it is developing a new animated Batman series, titled Batman: Caped Crusader, with HBO Max and Cartoon Network. The platforms have green-lit a straight-to-series order for the DC Comics adaptation with an exciting creative team. J.J. Abrams and The Batman director Matt Reeves will executive-produce the new series alongside Bruce Timm, creator of the much-lauded Batman: The Animated Series. Nearly 30 years after B:TAS debuted, Batman: Caped Crusader will “reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue’s gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters, and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world,” according to the press release. Timm, Reeves, and Abrams say that the series will be “evocative of Batman’s noir roots,” a promise already fulfilled by the noir-ish poster art above.

Warner Bros.’ Kids & Family Division also announced that HBO Max and Cartoon Network have ordered two seasons of a new DC Comics series called My Adventures With Superman. The animated series is described as a “serialized coming-of-age story” that focuses on a “modern, relatable” Clark Kent (Jack Quaid), “whip smart” Lois Lane (Alice Lee), and Jimmy Olsen during their adventures as young reporters at the Daily Planet. It’s like an equal and opposite reaction to dark Snyder-verse Superman: lovable himbo Superman.