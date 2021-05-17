These Are Definitely the 20 People Who Were at Ariana Grande’s Wedding

Not only did today, May 17, 2021, bring the news that Ariana Grande added another ring to her finger and got married to her quarantine boo Dalton Gomez, it also brought the more important news that, as her rep told People, “less than 20 people” attended the ceremony. Per TMZ, Grande and Gomez, a real-estate agent, got married at Grande’s Montecito home, which she bought from Ellen DeGeneres last June. “The room was so happy and full of love,” Ari’s rep told People. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.” Full of love, we don’t doubt — but full of which lucky guests? Here are our best guesses as to who got to attend Ariana Grande-Gomez’s nuptials.
1. Nicki Minaj
2. Scooter Braun
3. the Weeknd (in a red suit)
4. Frankie Grande
5. Lady Gaga
6-11. Victoria Monét, Tayla Parx, Njomza, Alexa Luria, Courtney Chipolone, and Kaydence
12. The donut salesperson
13. Margaret Qualley
14. Multiple hair ties in the shape of a person
15. Victoria Justice
16. The inventor of sleeves
17. Mariah Carey
18. Liz Gillies
19. Selena Gomez