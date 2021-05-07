Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival

If there’s anything we like more than a surprise celebrity baby announcement, it’s a secret celebrity marriage. Tell us nothing, queen. On Friday, fans could be forgiven for initially breezing past Aubrey Plaza’s mention of her “darling husband,” I Heart Huckabees co-writer Jeff Baena, in an Instagram post announcing their new comedy, Spin Me Round, set to film in Italy. And by fans, we, of course, mean Mary Steenburgen. “Whoa!!!!,” commented the actress. “Just took in the word husband and I am sending you both love and congratulations and blessings!!!!!!” So say we all.

According to People, who confirmed the news that the couple has wed with Plaza’s rep, the Child’s Play actress has been in a relationship with the appropriately-named Baena since 2011. The pair previously collaborated on 2014’s Life After Beth and 2017’s The Little Hours, which Baena wrote and directed. The screenwriter also penned Joshy and co-wrote last year’s Horse Girl with its star Alison Brie, who also co-wrote the upcoming ensemble comedy.

According to Deadline, Spin Me Round will star the Community actress as “the manager of the Bakersfield, California franchise of the Italian chain eatery Tuscan Grove” who wins a trip to Florence, a chance to meet with the chain’s owner, played by Alessandro Nivola, and “a far different adventure than the romantic fantasy she had imagined.” The film also features Zach Woods, Tim Heidecker, Ben Sinclair, Fred Armisen, Debby Ryan, Ego Nwodim, Molly Shannon, and this year’s Oscars VIP Lil Rel Howery. Wrote Brie under Plaza’s post, “Let’s gooooooo!!” Seriously, so say we all.